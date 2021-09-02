Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Stock Holdings Boosted by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 79.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,735 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Codexis were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Codexis by 2,965.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis during the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Codexis by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Codexis by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDXS opened at $27.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.81 and a 200-day moving average of $22.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.54 and a beta of 1.26. Codexis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $29.56.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 28.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $406,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,594,578.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDXS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Codexis from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded Codexis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Codexis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

