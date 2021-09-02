Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Cognex worth $13,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CGNX. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Cognex during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,404,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,886,954 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $156,598,000 after purchasing an additional 649,320 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,280,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $272,236,000 after purchasing an additional 623,431 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,612,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $133,795,000 after purchasing an additional 484,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,733,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $227,978,000 after purchasing an additional 423,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

In other Cognex news, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,525,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

CGNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. HSBC cut shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.68. The company had a trading volume of 5,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,083. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.49 and a beta of 1.65. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $58.82 and a one year high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 21.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.