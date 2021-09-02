Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,726 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,193,327 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $796,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,316 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 147.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,209,653 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $172,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,079 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.2% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,646,044 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $460,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 99.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,225,345 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $173,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 254.5% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,269,924 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $99,206,000 after purchasing an additional 911,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In related news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $200,513.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,153.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,896 shares of company stock valued at $414,605. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $76.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $65.04 and a 52-week high of $82.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.21.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

CTSH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Societe Generale raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.69.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.