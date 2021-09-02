Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $227.25 Million

Equities analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) will report sales of $227.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cohu’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $227.50 million and the lowest is $227.00 million. Cohu reported sales of $150.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cohu will report full year sales of $899.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $897.30 million to $902.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $894.00 million, with estimates ranging from $877.00 million to $911.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. Cohu had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 15.90%.

COHU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Cohu from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Cohu in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cohu has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

Cohu stock opened at $34.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.44 and its 200 day moving average is $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.78. Cohu has a one year low of $15.73 and a one year high of $51.86.

In other Cohu news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total value of $709,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 264,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,377,113.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $175,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,270 in the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 696,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,618,000 after acquiring an additional 85,360 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohu during the 1st quarter worth $25,357,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

