Collective 24 Hour Volume Reaches $294,004.00 (CO2)

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 2nd. Collective has a total market capitalization of $272,493.89 and $294,004.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Collective has traded 39.3% higher against the US dollar. One Collective coin can currently be bought for $1.04 or 0.00002100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Collective Coin Profile

Collective (CRYPTO:CO2) is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 261,918 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Collective Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collective directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collective should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Collective using one of the exchanges listed above.

