Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Acquired by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 602.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.9% during the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COLB opened at $36.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.17 and a 200-day moving average of $41.21. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.62 and a 52-week high of $50.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 34.64%. On average, research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.61%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COLB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

