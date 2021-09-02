Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) EVP Lisa Kulok Sells 525 Shares

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $54,143.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $103.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.95 and a 200-day moving average of $103.51. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $73.11 and a one year high of $114.98. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.87.
Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.69. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $566.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.77) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,592 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 66.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 11,616 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 18.8% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 61,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,811,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,908 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,081,000 after acquiring an additional 16,515 shares in the last quarter. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages have recently commented on COLM. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.14.
About Columbia Sportswear
Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.
