Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) EVP Lisa Kulok Sells 525 Shares

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $54,143.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $103.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.95 and a 200-day moving average of $103.51. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $73.11 and a one year high of $114.98. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.87.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.69. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $566.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.77) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is 64.20%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,592 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 66.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 11,616 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 18.8% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 61,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,811,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,908 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,081,000 after acquiring an additional 16,515 shares in the last quarter. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COLM. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.14.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

