Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 25.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 34,456 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 240.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.55. The stock had a trading volume of 248,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,297,008. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $61.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.51. The stock has a market cap of $282.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

