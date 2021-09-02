Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Analysts expect Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to post $0.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. Community Bank System posted earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.54. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Community Bank System had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Community Bank System by 144.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 15,870 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 1.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,046,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,261,000 after acquiring an additional 10,085 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 2,423.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Community Bank System in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,964,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 23.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Community Bank System stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,924. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.32. Community Bank System has a 52 week low of $52.37 and a 52 week high of $82.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 52.01%.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

