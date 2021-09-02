Comparing American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) & ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF)

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) and ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Outdoor Brands and ANTA Sports Products’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Outdoor Brands $276.69 million 1.40 $18.41 million $2.16 12.69 ANTA Sports Products $4.91 billion 11.25 $773.30 million N/A N/A

ANTA Sports Products has higher revenue and earnings than American Outdoor Brands.

Profitability

This table compares American Outdoor Brands and ANTA Sports Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Outdoor Brands 6.65% 11.57% 9.53% ANTA Sports Products N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.8% of American Outdoor Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of American Outdoor Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for American Outdoor Brands and ANTA Sports Products, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Outdoor Brands 0 0 6 0 3.00 ANTA Sports Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Outdoor Brands presently has a consensus target price of $31.50, indicating a potential upside of 14.96%. Given American Outdoor Brands’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe American Outdoor Brands is more favorable than ANTA Sports Products.

Summary

American Outdoor Brands beats ANTA Sports Products on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products. The company sells its products through e-commerce and traditional distribution channels under the Marksman, Defender, Harvester, and Adventure brand lanes. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Columbia, Missouri.

ANTA Sports Products Company Profile

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands. It also provides management, product design, logistics, and information technology services; manufactures shoe soles; holds trademarks; and develops and manages properties. The company offers its products through street stores, shopping malls, department stores, outlet stores, and e-commerce platforms, as well as online. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 9,922 ANTA stores; 2,006 FILA stores; 175 DESCENTE stores; and 157 KOLON SPORT stores. The company also exports and imports sporting shoes. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Jinjiang, the People's Republic of China. ANTA Sports Products Limited is a subsidiary of Anta International Group Holdings Limited.

