Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.80.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMP shares. CL King raised Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Compass Minerals International in the second quarter worth $237,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 118.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,947,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 101,973.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 15,296 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the second quarter valued at $4,344,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 96.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 115,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after acquiring an additional 57,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMP traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.59. 194,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,711. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 1.63. Compass Minerals International has a 52-week low of $54.24 and a 52-week high of $72.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.32 and its 200-day moving average is $65.98.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.23 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 207.19%.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

