Compound (COMP) Trading Up 12.2% This Week

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last week, Compound has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar. One Compound coin can now be bought for about $461.06 or 0.00933037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a total market capitalization of $2.54 billion and $270.87 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Compound

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,506,108 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

