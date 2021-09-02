Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lowered its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,937 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAG. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,156.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 591.3% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $217,101.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,261 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,830.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

CAG stock opened at $33.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.07. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.25 and a 12 month high of $39.09. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 47.35%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

