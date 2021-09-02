Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Issues Earnings Results

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Conn’s had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $418.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Conn’s stock opened at $26.16 on Thursday. Conn’s has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $31.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.01 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.59.
In related news, major shareholder Stephens Harriet Calhoun Trust sold 9,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $266,748.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,853,411.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder W. R. Jr. Stephens sold 12,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $322,753.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,371.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,981 shares of company stock worth $2,136,972 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
About Conn’s
Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.
