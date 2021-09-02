Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Issues Earnings Results

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Conn’s had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $418.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Conn’s stock opened at $26.16 on Thursday. Conn’s has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $31.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.01 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.59.

In related news, major shareholder Stephens Harriet Calhoun Trust sold 9,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $266,748.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,853,411.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder W. R. Jr. Stephens sold 12,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $322,753.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,371.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,981 shares of company stock worth $2,136,972 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Conn’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) by 389.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 30,546 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.13% of Conn’s worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 55.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Conn’s

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

