Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Conns Inc is a specialty retailer currently operating retail locations in Texas and Louisiana. It sells major home appliances, including refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers and ranges, and a variety of consumer electronics, including projection, plasma and LCD televisions, camcorders, VCRs, DVD players and home theater products. They also sell home office equipment, lawn and garden products and bedding, and continue to introduce additional product categories for the home to help increase same store sales and to respond to their customers’ product needs. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

CONN opened at $26.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.01 million, a PE ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.59. Conn’s has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $31.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.48.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $418.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.74 million. Conn’s had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Conn’s will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Conn’s news, VP Todd Renaud sold 5,000 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $144,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,229.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Oded Shein sold 6,000 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $180,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,841.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,981 shares of company stock worth $2,136,972 in the last three months. 4.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,183,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,910,000 after purchasing an additional 169,196 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Conn’s by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,176,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,447,000 after buying an additional 23,248 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Conn’s by 16.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,141,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,098,000 after buying an additional 158,533 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Conn’s by 37.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,921,000 after buying an additional 211,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Conn’s by 176.7% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 622,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,114,000 after buying an additional 397,771 shares during the last quarter. 55.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

