Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Raymond James

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 30.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CLR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet raised Continental Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.81.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CLR opened at $38.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 3.35. Continental Resources has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $40.41.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business’s revenue was up 603.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Continental Resources will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLR. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the first quarter worth about $1,018,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the first quarter worth about $2,691,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 3.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,015 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 277.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 41.6% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. 13.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.