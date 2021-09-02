ContraFect Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.82) Per Share, Zacks Investment Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:CFRX)

ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Investment Research boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of ContraFect in a research report issued on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.82) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.91).

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.14.

Separately, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ContraFect in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

NASDAQ CFRX opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. ContraFect has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $7.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.34. The company has a market capitalization of $147.89 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.97.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ContraFect in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ContraFect in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of ContraFect in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of ContraFect in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ContraFect in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.18% of the company’s stock.

ContraFect Company Profile

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.

