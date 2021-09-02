Contrasting Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY) and The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK)

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) and Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for The Bancorp and Community Capital Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Community Capital Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential downside of 23.29%. Given The Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe The Bancorp is more favorable than Community Capital Bancshares.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Bancorp and Community Capital Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Bancorp $295.40 million 4.78 $80.08 million $1.38 17.95 Community Capital Bancshares $8.33 million 2.04 $1.24 million N/A N/A

The Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Community Capital Bancshares.

Volatility & Risk

The Bancorp has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Capital Bancshares has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares The Bancorp and Community Capital Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Bancorp 32.24% 17.38% 1.53% Community Capital Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.4% of The Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of The Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 42.4% of Community Capital Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

The Bancorp beats Community Capital Bancshares on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines. The Payments segment comprises of prepaid and debit cards, card payments, automated clearing house processing and healthcare accounts. The Corporate segment includes the firm’s investment portfolio, corporate overhead and non-allocated expenses. The company was founded by Betzy Z. Cohen on July 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

About Community Capital Bancshares

Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and management of AB&T National Bank. Its services include deposits, lending and providing loans. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Albany, GA.

