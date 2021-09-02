Contrasting Nostrum Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:NSTRY) and VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC)

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) and Nostrum Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:NSTRY) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.2% of VOC Energy Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for VOC Energy Trust and Nostrum Oil & Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VOC Energy Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Nostrum Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

VOC Energy Trust has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nostrum Oil & Gas has a beta of -0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares VOC Energy Trust and Nostrum Oil & Gas’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VOC Energy Trust $5.01 million 14.76 $3.83 million N/A N/A Nostrum Oil & Gas $175.94 million 0.00 -$327.42 million N/A N/A

VOC Energy Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nostrum Oil & Gas.

Profitability

This table compares VOC Energy Trust and Nostrum Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VOC Energy Trust N/A 21.55% 21.55% Nostrum Oil & Gas -200.49% N/A -12.43%

Summary

VOC Energy Trust beats Nostrum Oil & Gas on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2020, its underlying properties had interests in 470.3 net producing wells and 84,332 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 3.1 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties. VOC Energy Trust was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Nostrum Oil & Gas Company Profile

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas. Its principal producing asset is 100% owned Chinarevskoye field located in North-western Kazakhstan. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved and probable reserves of 39 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) and 146 mmboe of contingent resources. Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC was founded in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

