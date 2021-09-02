Contrasting Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) and CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN)

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) and CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Surgalign alerts:

50.6% of Surgalign shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.7% of CollPlant Biotechnologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Surgalign shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Surgalign and CollPlant Biotechnologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surgalign $101.75 million 1.67 -$33.78 million ($0.51) -3.02 CollPlant Biotechnologies $6.14 million 15.74 -$5.77 million ($0.84) -20.29

CollPlant Biotechnologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Surgalign. CollPlant Biotechnologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Surgalign, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Surgalign and CollPlant Biotechnologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surgalign -8.55% -81.31% -31.47% CollPlant Biotechnologies 24.55% 17.53% 14.44%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Surgalign and CollPlant Biotechnologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surgalign 0 0 5 0 3.00 CollPlant Biotechnologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Surgalign presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 159.74%. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 52.58%. Given Surgalign’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Surgalign is more favorable than CollPlant Biotechnologies.

About Surgalign

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion. It offers coflex interlaminar stabilization device, SImmetry sacroiliac joint fusion system, and Fortilink IBF system with TETRAfuse?3D technology. The company was founded on February 12, 1998 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.

About CollPlant Biotechnologies

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. is a regenerative medicine company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products for tissue repair such as bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics. It’s products include VergenixSTR, VergenixFG, and CollPlant Surgical Matrix. The company was founded by Oded Shoseyov in June 2004 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Surgalign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgalign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.