Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Price Target Raised to C$13.75

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2021

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Laurentian from C$13.25 to C$13.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s price target indicates a potential upside of 113.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CTS. Cormark upped their target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$10.75 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price target on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

CVE:CTS traded up C$0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$6.45. The company had a trading volume of 854,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,432. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$6.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.45. The company has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -165.38. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.75 and a 1 year high of C$6.80.

About Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.