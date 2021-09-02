Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Price Target Raised to C$13.75

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Laurentian from C$13.25 to C$13.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s price target indicates a potential upside of 113.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CTS. Cormark upped their target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$10.75 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price target on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

CVE:CTS traded up C$0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$6.45. The company had a trading volume of 854,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,432. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$6.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.45. The company has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -165.38. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.75 and a 1 year high of C$6.80.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

