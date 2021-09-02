Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Price Target Lowered to C$14.00 at Cormark

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Cormark to C$14.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.75 to C$13.25 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.15.

Shares of TSE:CTS traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$12.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 947,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,168. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$10.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.50. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of C$1.68 and a 12-month high of C$12.30.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

