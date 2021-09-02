Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.09). Corbus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.43) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.45). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,868.74% and a negative return on equity of 126.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.80.

NASDAQ:CRBP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.29. The stock had a trading volume of 33,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,915,665. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $161.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.77. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $9.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 253,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 11,878 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 998,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 14,950 shares during the last quarter. 39.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

