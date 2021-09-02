Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 6,665 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 401,499 shares.The stock last traded at $45.82 and had previously closed at $44.92.

A number of research firms have commented on CORE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Core-Mark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 0.39.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 0.38%. Core-Mark’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.51%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORE. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Core-Mark in the second quarter worth approximately $75,097,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Core-Mark in the second quarter worth approximately $70,405,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Core-Mark in the second quarter worth approximately $36,517,000. Engaged Capital LLC acquired a new position in Core-Mark in the first quarter worth approximately $30,704,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in Core-Mark in the second quarter worth approximately $28,351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

About Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE)

Core-Mark Holding Co, Inc engages in distribution and marketing of consumer goods. It offers products, marketing programs, and technology solutions. It operates through United States, and Canada, and Corporate geographical segments. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

