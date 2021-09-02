CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $139.63.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COR shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $151.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.42 and a 200 day moving average of $127.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.28. CoreSite Realty has a 12-month low of $107.23 and a 12-month high of $151.76.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 143.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that CoreSite Realty will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.24, for a total value of $104,430.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,614.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total transaction of $555,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,829 shares of company stock worth $1,504,619 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 7.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,254,000 after acquiring an additional 7,866 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 96.2% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 637,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,808,000 after acquiring an additional 312,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 2.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 682,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,845,000 after acquiring an additional 18,839 shares during the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CoreSite Realty during the second quarter valued at $22,729,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 88,957.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 12,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

