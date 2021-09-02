Cormark Lowers Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target to C$46.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price objective reduced by Cormark from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$45.40.

LB stock traded down C$0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$42.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,291. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$25.74 and a twelve month high of C$45.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$42.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$41.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.57.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported C$1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.39. The company had revenue of C$249.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$236.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.2299997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

