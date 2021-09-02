Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Shares Gap Up to $28.31

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.31, but opened at $29.47. Corsair Gaming shares last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 76,315 shares.

CRSR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.36 and its 200-day moving average is $32.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion and a PE ratio of 17.93.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.16 million. Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew J. Paul sold 409,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $16,301,431.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,807,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,806,874.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $247,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,237,378 shares of company stock valued at $120,494,385. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 232.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,579,000 after purchasing an additional 285,214 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 126.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 8,196 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 106,271.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 7,439 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,259,000. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.