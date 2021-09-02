Cortex Trading Up 6.7% Over Last Week (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. One Cortex coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000419 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cortex has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. Cortex has a total market cap of $38.28 million and $4.09 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cortex alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00060968 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002962 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00014285 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.44 or 0.00138864 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $410.88 or 0.00821659 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00048184 BTC.

About Cortex

Cortex is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 182,771,800 coins. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Buying and Selling Cortex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cortex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cortex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.