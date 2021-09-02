CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells $235,800.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.20, for a total value of $235,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00.

On Friday, August 20th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.58, for a total transaction of $158,580.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $316,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $153,000.00.

On Friday, August 6th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $238,500.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total value of $203,970.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total value of $203,415.00.

On Friday, July 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $203,490.00.

On Monday, July 19th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.74, for a total value of $199,110.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.64, for a total value of $204,960.00.

Shares of CRVL stock opened at $166.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.36 and a beta of 0.99. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.63 and a fifty-two week high of $167.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 5,380.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorVel in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CorVel by 387.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in CorVel by 97.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 49.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CorVel

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

