CoTrader (COT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,881.00

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. One CoTrader coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. CoTrader has a market cap of $1.89 million and $1,881.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CoTrader has traded up 22.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CoTrader alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00060352 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002958 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00014263 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.96 or 0.00138156 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $409.17 or 0.00819738 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00047906 BTC.

CoTrader Coin Profile

CoTrader (CRYPTO:COT) is a coin. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 coins. CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoTrader’s official website is cotrader.com . CoTrader’s official message board is medium.com/@cotrader.com . The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoTrader is a Blockchain-based investment funds marketplace. It intends to provide novice users with the tools to automatically execute the same trading actions as some of the most successful crypto traders. There are two main entities in the CoTrader platform, the co-trader that acts as an investor, and the trader that would be the fund manager. By leveraging the smart contracts, the platform allows the co-trader to invest without sending his crypto assets to the trader. The COT token is an ERC20-based cryptocurrency. Developed by CoTrader, the COT token can be used by traders and co-traders to pay or receive fees. “

Buying and Selling CoTrader

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoTrader should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoTrader using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoTrader Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoTrader and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.