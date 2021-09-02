Craig Hallum Cuts Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $232.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $235.00 to $232.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Five Below from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.86.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $216.05 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.42, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. Five Below has a one year low of $112.43 and a one year high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $646.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 23.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 7,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

