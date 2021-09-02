Creatd Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CRTD)

Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 3,320 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 978% compared to the average daily volume of 308 call options.

NASDAQ:CRTD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.44. The company had a trading volume of 5,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,370. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.90. Creatd has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $9.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter. Creatd had a negative net margin of 1,396.63% and a negative return on equity of 1,027.72%. The business had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Eric Goldberg sold 983,287 shares of Creatd stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $5,644,067.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,029. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Creatd in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Creatd during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Creatd during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Creatd during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Creatd during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Creatd, Inc empowers creators, brands, and entrepreneurs through its technology and partnership. The company’s proprietary technology platforms and complementary digital businesses include Vocal for Brands, Seller’s Choice, and the intellectual property inherent in Vocal’s owned and operated digital communities and future acquisitions.

