Creative Planning Grows Position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 441.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,944 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 124,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 10.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 38.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

MLCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, HSBC raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.90 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.48.

MLCO stock opened at $13.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.40. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.74.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 52.01% and a negative return on equity of 51.60%. The firm had revenue of $566.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.77) EPS. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue was up 222.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.