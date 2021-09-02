Creative Planning Purchases 4,879 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 125.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Masimo were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its holdings in Masimo by 9.1% during the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,891,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $434,382,000 after acquiring an additional 157,425 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 16.1% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 971,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,221,000 after buying an additional 134,660 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 13.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 927,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,012,000 after buying an additional 109,026 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 19.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 795,501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,418,000 after buying an additional 130,230 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 34.5% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 771,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $187,059,000 after buying an additional 197,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $275.14 on Thursday. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $203.81 and a 12-month high of $287.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 71.28 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $266.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.67.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Masimo had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.60.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.