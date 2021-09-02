Creative Planning Sells 5,726 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Creative Planning cut its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,726 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,144,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,768,000 after buying an additional 35,849 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 880,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,937,000 after buying an additional 289,376 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 683,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,552,000 after buying an additional 193,000 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 593,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,105,000 after buying an additional 135,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 322,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,736,000 after buying an additional 84,581 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $90.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.73 and a 200-day moving average of $86.53. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $81.32 and a 12 month high of $101.93.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.142 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

