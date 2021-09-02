Credit Suisse Group Boosts ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target to C$47.00

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from C$46.50 to C$47.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on ATCO from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on ATCO from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC increased their price objective on ATCO from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, CSFB increased their price objective on ATCO from C$46.50 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ATCO presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$46.89.

Shares of TSE:ACO.X opened at C$41.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$43.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$42.51. ATCO has a 1 year low of C$35.68 and a 1 year high of C$46.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.09, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

In related news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$42.98 per share, with a total value of C$318,016.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,300,936 shares in the company, valued at C$1,130,287,984.79.

ATCO Company Profile

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

