Credit Suisse Group Cuts Kellogg (NYSE:K) Price Target to $61.00

Kellogg (NYSE:K) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on K. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kellogg from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial cut Kellogg to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $63.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.65. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $71.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.00 and a 200 day moving average of $63.36.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.15%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $5,315,812.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,331 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $5,315,684.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 499,997 shares of company stock worth $32,311,472 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of K. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Kellogg by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

