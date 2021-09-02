Credit Suisse Group Lowers Spark Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:SFDPF) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Spark Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:SFDPF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SFDPF opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. Spark Infrastructure Group has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $2.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.78.

About Spark Infrastructure Group

Spark Infrastructure Group engages in investment in regulated utility infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Victoria Power Networks, SA Power Networks, Transgrid, and Bomen Group. The Victoria Power Networks segment holds interests in CitiPower and Powercor. The SA Power Networks segment covers interests in electricity distribution in South Australia.

