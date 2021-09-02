Credit Suisse Group Lowers Spark Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:SFDPF) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Spark Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:SFDPF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SFDPF opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. Spark Infrastructure Group has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $2.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.78.
About Spark Infrastructure Group
