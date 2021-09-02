Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Short Interest Down 21.9% in August

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the July 29th total of 43,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the first quarter worth approximately $192,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000. 38.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CCAP opened at $18.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.22 million, a PE ratio of 4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.23. Crescent Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $19.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.25.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 152.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 91.11%.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

