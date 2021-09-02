CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.68 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) to report earnings of ($1.68) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.83) and the highest is ($1.32). CRISPR Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $4.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $5.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($7.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.70) to ($5.44). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CRISPR Therapeutics.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.52% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $900.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.05 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock traded down $1.56 on Thursday, hitting $124.80. The stock had a trading volume of 24,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,728. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.46 and a 200 day moving average of $125.78. CRISPR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $76.71 and a twelve month high of $220.20.

In related news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total value of $1,266,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,666.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $187,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,656,159.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,875 shares of company stock valued at $20,421,110 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 52.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

