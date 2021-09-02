Critical Analysis: Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) and Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) and Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Entegris and Karat Packaging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entegris 16.29% 28.50% 13.91% Karat Packaging N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Entegris and Karat Packaging, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entegris 0 3 5 0 2.63 Karat Packaging 0 0 7 0 3.00

Entegris presently has a consensus price target of $112.89, indicating a potential downside of 5.49%. Karat Packaging has a consensus price target of $24.33, indicating a potential upside of 5.11%. Given Karat Packaging’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Karat Packaging is more favorable than Entegris.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Entegris and Karat Packaging’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entegris $1.86 billion 8.71 $294.97 million $2.54 47.03 Karat Packaging N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Entegris has higher revenue and earnings than Karat Packaging.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.4% of Entegris shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.8% of Karat Packaging shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Entegris shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Entegris beats Karat Packaging on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes. The AMH segment develops solutions to monitor, protect, transport, and deliver critical liquid chemistries and substrates for a broad set of applications in the semiconductor industry and other high-technology industries. The MC segment offers solutions to purify critical liquid chemistries and gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes and other high-technology industries. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Billerica, MA.

About Karat Packaging

Karat Packaging Inc. manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names. The company offers its products to domestic and regional distributors, restaurant chains, retail establishments, and online customers. It also provides new product development, design, printing, and logistics services. Karat Packaging Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Chino, California.

