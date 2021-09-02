Critical Review: Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) vs. NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) and NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás and NRG Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás 0 0 1 0 3.00 NRG Energy 0 1 3 1 3.00

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás presently has a consensus price target of $8.47, indicating a potential upside of 12.78%. NRG Energy has a consensus price target of $50.20, indicating a potential upside of 10.60%. Given Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás is more favorable than NRG Energy.

Dividends

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. NRG Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás pays out 47.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NRG Energy pays out 54.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. NRG Energy has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.7% of NRG Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of NRG Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NRG Energy has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás and NRG Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás $5.65 billion 2.09 $1.23 billion $0.85 8.84 NRG Energy $9.09 billion 1.22 $510.00 million $2.40 18.91

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NRG Energy. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NRG Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás and NRG Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás 20.69% 7.45% 3.09% NRG Energy 5.90% 32.21% 3.64%

Summary

NRG Energy beats Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil. The company was founded by Getulio Dornelles Vargas on June 11, 1962 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc. engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products. The Corporate segment includes residential solar and electric vehicle services. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

