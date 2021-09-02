CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 185.7% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 122.9% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.15.

In related news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total transaction of $759,045.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total value of $1,728,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 276,334 shares of company stock worth $70,402,213. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CRWD stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $270.95. 140,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,868,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $115.25 and a one year high of $289.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.18 billion, a PE ratio of -374.96 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $257.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.80.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

