CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given New $330.00 Price Target at Mizuho

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Summit Insights upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $290.15.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $269.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -374.96 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $257.00 and its 200 day moving average is $225.80. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $115.25 and a 1 year high of $289.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $1,185,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total transaction of $1,728,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,334 shares of company stock valued at $70,402,213 over the last three months. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

