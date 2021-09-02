CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $310.00 at JMP Securities

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price objective upped by JMP Securities from $250.00 to $310.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CRWD has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $290.15.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $269.97 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $115.25 and a 12 month high of $289.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.80. The company has a market cap of $60.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -374.96 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total transaction of $1,728,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Colin Black sold 735 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total transaction of $166,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,334 shares of company stock valued at $70,402,213 over the last 90 days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $388,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

