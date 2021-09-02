Crust (CRU) Trading 25.1% Lower Over Last Week

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Crust coin can currently be bought for approximately $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Crust has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar. Crust has a market capitalization of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001990 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00046376 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007538 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $604.19 or 0.01221445 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Crust Profile

CRU is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

