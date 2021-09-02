Cryptaur (CPT) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One Cryptaur coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded 36.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cryptaur has a market cap of $3.75 million and approximately $9,138.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cryptaur alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00060905 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002933 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00014389 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.68 or 0.00126547 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.43 or 0.00802378 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00047477 BTC.

About Cryptaur

Cryptaur (CPT) is a coin. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 coins and its circulating supply is 13,485,673,471 coins. Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptaur is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that will act as a framework for decentralized applications whereby suppliers and consumers of diverse range of goods and services can interact directly while increasing the economic efficacy of all transactions being made within the ecosystem. Cryptaur (CPT) is an ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Cryptaur

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.