CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.95

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$17.95 and last traded at C$17.93, with a volume of 75966 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.76.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRT.UN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.01 price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Monday, July 26th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$17.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.59. The firm has a market cap of C$4.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.99, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0699 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 122.69%.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

