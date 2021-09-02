Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys New Position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ON. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 28,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $89,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $49,543.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,996,754.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,773 shares of company stock valued at $802,232. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON stock opened at $44.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.81. ON Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $46.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.86.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ON shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $17.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.08.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

