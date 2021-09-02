Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Invests $40,000 in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCPC. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 294.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 620,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,229,000 after purchasing an additional 463,314 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Balchem by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,530,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,989,000 after buying an additional 234,926 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Balchem by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,175,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $649,077,000 after buying an additional 146,430 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Balchem by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 385,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,341,000 after buying an additional 104,794 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Balchem by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 158,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,912,000 after buying an additional 40,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC opened at $139.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.70 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.27 and a 200-day moving average of $128.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Balchem Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.60 and a fifty-two week high of $141.17.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 12.08%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO William A. Backus sold 12,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,641,721.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 10,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total value of $1,388,850.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BCPC. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens downgraded Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

